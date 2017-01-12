Photos: 19 suspected kidnappers arrested in Bauchi State

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 19 suspected kidnappers in various locations in the state. Three suspects were arrested after a well coordinated operation in Yuga forest, a notorious hideout for kidnappers in Toro LGA. One suspect in Jimi village of Darazo LGA, 1 suspect in Tama District of Toro LGA, 2 suspects in Ningi LGA, 3 suspects in Kundum of Bauchi LGA, 3 in Giwa hamlet of Toro, 3 suspects in Ganjuwa LGA, 1 suspect in Tashan Durumi in Toro LGA and 2 suspects from Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State respectively.

The command further arrested a suspected informer and negotiator of the kidnappers in Gilliri Village of Bauchi LGA. Meanwhile, Forty Eight hostages were rescued in good condition of health. And efforts are being intensified to apprehend fleeing suspects.

Exhibits recovered include eight AK 47 Rifles, one AK 49 Rifle, one G3 Rifle, two Automatic Pump Action, one double barrel gun . one Single Barrel gun, one Sub Machine gun, one Locally made Pistol, six Machetes. eleven Magazines, forty Nine (49) Cartridges,nineteen (19) ammunition of LAR rifle, three Hundred and Thirty (330) assorted Ammunition. Sum of Three hundred and Eighty Eight Thousand One Hundred and Ninety Naira (#388,190.00)

Others are one charm, a padlock and chain, two blue magazine bags,two, expanded ammunition of 7.62mm, one Jincheng Motorcycle, three GSM Phones, thirty Seven Cows (37), twelve Sheep (12)