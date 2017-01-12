Photos: 19 suspected kidnappers arrested in Bauchi State

Posted January 12, 2017 4:21 am by Comments

Photos: 19 suspected kidnappers arrested in Bauchi State
The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 19 suspected kidnappers in various locations in the state. Three suspects were arrested after a well coordinated operation in Yuga forest, a notorious hideout for kidnappers in Toro LGA. One suspect in Jimi village of Darazo LGA, 1 suspect in Tama District of Toro LGA, 2 suspects in Ningi LGA, 3 suspects in Kundum of Bauchi LGA, 3 in Giwa hamlet of Toro, 3 suspects in Ganjuwa LGA, 1 suspect in Tashan Durumi in Toro LGA and 2 suspects from Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State respectively.

The command further arrested a suspected informer and negotiator of the kidnappers in Gilliri Village of Bauchi LGA. Meanwhile, Forty Eight hostages were rescued in good condition of health. And efforts are being intensified to apprehend fleeing suspects.

 Exhibits recovered include eight AK 47 Rifles, one AK 49 Rifle, one G3 Rifle, two Automatic Pump Action, one double barrel gun . one Single Barrel gun, one Sub Machine gun, one Locally made Pistol, six Machetes. eleven Magazines, forty Nine (49) Cartridges,nineteen (19) ammunition of LAR rifle, three Hundred and Thirty (330) assorted Ammunition. Sum of Three hundred and Eighty Eight Thousand One Hundred and Ninety Naira (#388,190.00)

Others are one charm, a padlock and chain, two blue magazine bags,two, expanded ammunition of 7.62mm, one Jincheng Motorcycle, three GSM Phones, thirty Seven Cows (37), twelve Sheep (12)

Winasbet.com

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Kidnappers Arrested After Fierce Gun Battle With Policemen In Bauchi (Photos) In order to stem the tide of rampant cases of kidnappings, cattle rustling and armed banditry along Toro, Gumau and...
  2. Police arrest informants, drugs and food suppliers to suspected kidnappers in Bauchi State The Anti kidnapping unit od Bauchi State Police Command, in collaboration with Danga security and local vigilante groups arrested one...
  3. Army Arrests 3 Kidnappers In Bauchi State, Recovers N439k From Them (Photo) Following a tip off by well meaning Nigerians, troops of 33 Brigade Nigerian Army, deployed at Forward Operation Base (FOB)...
  4. Photos: Police rescued over 163 hostages and arrested 640 crime suspects in Bauchi State in one year The Bauchi State Police Command has rescued over 163 hostages, mostly women and children and arrested over 636 suspects comprising...
  5. Army kills two suspected Kidnappers in Bauchi Army in Bauchi state have succeeded in killing two suspected Kidnappers and arresting two others in Dutsen Zaki village in Ningi...
  6. Army Kills Three Armed Suspected Kidnappers In Bauchi State Officials of the Nigerian Army have killed three armed suspected kidnappers in Bauchi State. The suspects were killed by troops...
  7. Suspected Kidnappers Arrested In Kano Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 32 suspected kidnappers and the rescue of 21 abductees. Parading the suspects, the...
  8. Photos: Suspected kidnappers and cow thieves arrested in Bauchi state Suspected kidnappers and cow thieves were recently apprehended and paraded in Bauchi state. More photos after the cut. Welcome to...
  9. SSS Parades Suspected Kidnappers In Kogi State The Kogi State command of the Department of State Security (DSS) said it arrested at least 10 suspected kidnappers terrorising...
  10. Suspected Kidnappers Arrested In Kano (Photos) Some suspected kidnappers was arrested by police in Kano state the suspects who had been operating around the Falgore and...

< YOHAIG home