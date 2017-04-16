Photos: 7 dead, 136 missing as boat carrying passengers from Kebbi State capsizes in River Niger
At least seven people have been confirmed dead and seven hospitalized when a boat carrying 150 passengers from Ngaski Local Govt Area of Kebbi State who were returning from Malali Market hit a branch of tree and capsized along River Niger. Confirming the incident on Saturday, the Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara State,
Ibume Regina April 16th, 2017 at 2:01 pm
God have mercy.
Ibume Regina April 16th, 2017 at 2:01 pm
Lord have mercy.