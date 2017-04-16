Photos: 7 dead, 136 missing as boat carrying passengers from Kebbi State capsizes in River Niger

At least seven people have been confirmed dead and seven hospitalized when a boat carrying 150 passengers from Ngaski Local Govt Area of Kebbi State who were returning from Malali Market hit a branch of tree and capsized along River Niger. Confirming the incident on Saturday, the Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara State,

2 responses to Photos: 7 dead, 136 missing as boat carrying passengers from Kebbi State capsizes in River Niger

  1. Ibume Regina April 16th, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    God have mercy.

  2. Ibume Regina April 16th, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Lord have mercy.

