Photos: Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia after performing lesser hajj
Posted February 11, 2017 8:21 pm by admin Comments
Wife of President Buhari, Aisha Buhari, returned to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia this afternoon after performing the lesser Hajj (Umrah). See more photos after the cut…
