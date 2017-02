The lifeless body of one Pastor Etim was discovered inside a gutter around 5am on Friday, Feb. 3. Etim, the General Overseer of Jesus Covenant Bible Ministries located at Nwayi-Imo bus stop, in Nnewi, Anambra State was reportedly killed by unknown men in front of his church, hours after a vigil service. The grisly discovery was made by his first son. The deceased believed to be in his