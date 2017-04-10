Photos: Dead body lying on the road in Sapele, Delta State
Posted April 10, 2017 4:21 pm by admin Comments (2)
Concerned citizens have called on the Local Government Council chairman, Hon Ejaife Odebala to remove the corpse that has been lying on Okpe Road in Sapele, Delta State. See more photos below…
2 responses to Photos: Dead body lying on the road in Sapele, Delta State
ANTHONY GODSPOWER April 10th, 2017 at 6:38 pm
THE govt should remove the corpse from the road we have bad leader
f. tanko April 10th, 2017 at 7:32 pm
does that means that the local government chairman knows something about the
corpse that is lying on the road be that?