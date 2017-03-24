Photos: Frenchman of Tunisian origin arrested after trying to drive into crowd in Antwerp, Belgium, weapons found in his car
The terror level in Belgium has been raised after a Frenchman of Tunisian origin attempted to drive towards crowd in Antwerp, northern Belgium, while in possession of a rifle and bladed weapons. Police have arrested the suspect identified 39-year-old Mohammed R He drove the car registered in France, at high speed towards crowds at the popular de Meir shopping street forcing passersby to
undiar john March 24th, 2017 at 4:51 pm
THe lord can do all things frinds