Photos from Laura Ikeji and Ogbonna Kanu’s traditional wedding
Posted January 28, 2017 8:21 pm by admin Comments
Laura and Ogbonna Kanu were tied in holy matrimony at a traditional wedding that took place today in our home town in Nkwerre LGA, of Imo state. Congrats to the couple. More photos after the cut…
