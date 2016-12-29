Photos from Uche Jmbo’s birthday party

Posted December 29, 2016 8:21 am by Comments

Photos from Uche Jmbo’s birthday party

Uche Jombo was a year older yesterday. She and her friends including Kate Henshaw, Ufuomma Mcdemmot, Chioma Akpotha, Yvone Jegede and others were treated to a warm celebration by Mo Abudu and the wedding planner team. More photos after the cut…

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Photos from ex-beauty queen, Stephanie Kalu Uche’s birthday party The ex-beauty queen and mum of two, Stephanie Kalu Uche, turned a year older yesterday December 4th. Here are photos...
  2. Photos from Hanan Buhari’s birthday party Youngest daughter of President Buhari, Hanan shared photos from her birthday celebration. Present at the celebration was her mother, Mrs...
  3. Photos from Uche Jombo’s birthday party Uche Jombo celebrated her birthday yesterday with family and friends in the US. Her Husband serenaded her with some music...
  4. Photos from Paul Okoye’s wife Anita’s surprise birthday party Psquare’s Paul Okoye’s wife Anita is celebrating her birthday today. Before she turned a year today, her family and close...
  5. Pics From Linda Ikeji’s 36th Birthday Party. Billionaire Ifeanyi Ubah, Others Attend Today is Linda Ikeji’s 36th birthday, her friends decided to surprise her with a birthday party. Billionaire businessman Ifeanyi Ubah...
  6. Photos from the birthday party of Gumsu Sani-Abacha Gumsu, the daughter of late military dictator, Sani Abacha, was a year older yesterday September 23rd. She had a party...
  7. Photos from Peter Okoye’s son Cameron’s 8th birthday party P-Square’s Peter Okoye first born Cameron turned 8 years old today and a birthday party was thrown for him. More...
  8. Exclusive photos from Don Jazzy’s surprise birthday party last night Friends and colleagues of Nigeria’s most accomplished music producer, Don Jazzy, threw him a surprise birthday party last night at...
  9. Photos from Chris Ubos’s 50th birthday party Beat FM and Classic FM chairman Chris Ubosi turned 50 on Monday, 12th, December and had a star studded birthday...
  10. Photos From Rita Dominic’s 41st Birthday Party (Watch Her Dance With Kate Henshaw) Nollywood star, Rita Dominic celebrated her 41st birthday on Tuesday, July 12 with a small party that was only attended...

< YOHAIG home