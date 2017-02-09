Photos from Uche Nnana son’s birthday party
Nollywood actress, Uche Nnana son, Kamsi, turned 2 years old recently. She threw him a party which was attended by her colleagues, they include: Uche Ogbodo, Grace Amah, Uche Iwuji, Nuella Njubigbo, Adaora Ukoh , Uche Elendu, Mary Uranta. More photos after the cut.
