Photos: Governor Ayade and his wife Linda grove at Calabar Carnival
Posted December 27, 2016 7:21 pm by admin Comments
Cross River state governor Ben Ayade and his wife Dr. Linda are pictured at the Cultural Carnival ongoing in Calabar. They sure know how to groove. Also see Ayade during the Bikers Festival earlier today after the cut…
This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.
