Photos: Ikom-Calabar highway blocked by tanker drivers protesting the puncture of their tyres by revenue collectors

Posted February 15, 2017 12:21 pm by Comments

The Ikom – Calabar highway is currently completely blocked by tanker drivers protesting the puncture of the tyres of one of their trucks by revenue collectors at Ugep. Travellers from Ikom, and Abakaliki axis have been advised to take the Idomi road from Ugep town to connect the highway at Adim while those from Calabar are advised to connect Idomi from Adim then to Ugep. Efforts are

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Photos: Danger looms as the Calabar-Ikom Highway is slowly being eroded away A Facebook user Owai Obo shared photos of the devastating state of Calabar -Ikom Highway, Ibogo axis, Biase Local Government...
  2. Protesting Tanker Drivers Block Kaduna-Zaria Expressway Some aggrieved tanker drivers have blocked the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway in protest of an alleged shooting of their colleague by a...
  3. Kaduna State Govt, Military Resolve Tanker Drivers Protest The Kaduna State government and military authorities have amicably resolved the crisis that led to the blockade of the Kaduna-Zaria...
  4. Maiduguri/Damaturu Highway Blocked For Fear Of Attack The Maiduguri – Damaturu highway in Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State, Northeast Nigeria, has been block for fear of...
  5. Protesting drivers block Okene-Abuja highway after police kill conductor over N100 bribe Reports said killer policeman had been arrested by the police. The post Protesting drivers block Okene-Abuja highway after police kill...
  6. NUPENG trains tanker drivers on workplace safety The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has begun training...
  7. Tanker Drivers Union Protest Over Loading Suspension In Kaduna The members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union are protesting the suspension of loading  petroleum products at the Kaduna refinery...
  8. Tanker drivers partner FRSC to minimise accidents THE Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, branch of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has concluded plans to...
  9. FG Commences Rehabilitation Work On Calabar-Ogoja Highway (Photos) The Federal Ministry of Works has begun repair and rehabilitation work on the Mbok axis of the Calabar-Ogoja Federal Highway....
  10. FRSC set to prosecute erring tanker drivers, depot owners in Apapa ASIDE from stiff fines, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) may soon begin to prosecute reckless tanker and trailer drivers...

< YOHAIG home