Photos: Man who died in tragic motor accident three days after his wedding laid to rest in Anambra

Chukwuka Okwudili Asiegbu, who died in a fatal motor accident three days after his wedding was laid to rest on Wednesday, January 25th, in his hometown, Umuokpurukpu in Umuomaku, Orumba South Local Govt Area of Anambra State. Late Chukwuka lost his life January 5th, in the tragic accident on his way back to Lagos with his new bride, Cynthia Onyeagba Chy. He was aged 36. May his soul rest in