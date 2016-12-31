Photos: NAFDAC destroy fake, expired drugs worth millions in Sokoto State

The National Agency for Drugs, Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday, December 29, in Sokoto State destroyed illegal, hard and expired drugs in Sokoto State worth millions of Naira. Dr. Musa Umar, Director of Narcotics and Controlled Substances of the agency, who represented the acting Director-General of the agency, Mrs Yetunde Oni, led the destruction exercise at Dutsen Babari in Dange/Shuni local government area of the state. Some of the products were voluntarily submitted to the agency by various governmental and non-governmental organisation.

“Others were mopped up from open markets via enforcement activities and surveillance system of NAFDAC.” said Dr. Umar, adding that the burnt products were seized in Sokoto and Zamfara States.