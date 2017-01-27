Photos: Nigerian used car dealer says single women who drive expensive cars intimidate prospective suitors

Posted January 27, 2017 2:21 pm

According to this Nigerian used car dealer, single women shouldn’t drive expensive cars because they intimidate men that like them and discourage prospective suitors. He went on to add that a single woman with expensive car will only attract married men and f…k boys.Lol…a man who is intimidated by a woman’s expensive car is exactly the type of man she should have no interest in.

What do you think?

