Photos of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie at the Women’s March on Washington
Posted January 22, 2017 11:21 am by admin Comments
Acclaimed Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on January 21, joined hundreds of people who gathered for the Women’s March on Washington D.C. See more photos after the cut…
