Photos of police vehicles allegedly recovered from former IGP, Solomon Arase

These are allegedly some of the automobiles recovered from former IG of Police, Solomon Arase. The current Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, on Sunday, July 17, 2016 said that Arase went away with 24 police vehicles upon retiring from service, an allegation denied by the ex-police boss.

Mr Arase, who described the allegation as spiteful propaganda, said that all the automobiles bought by the police under him were distributed to the state commands and other appropriate units.

“What am I going to do with 24 cars? Do I want to open a car shop?” he was quoted to have said. “This is a malicious accusation. There are ways of verifying issues rather than engaging in media propaganda” he added.

Photo credit: Sahara Reporters