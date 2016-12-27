Photos of police vehicles allegedly recovered from former IGP, Solomon Arase

Posted December 27, 2016 7:21 pm by Comments

Photos of police vehicles allegedly recovered from former IGP, Solomon Arase
These are allegedly some of the automobiles recovered from former IG of Police, Solomon Arase. The current Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, on Sunday, July 17, 2016 said that Arase went away with 24 police vehicles upon retiring from service, an allegation denied by the ex-police boss.
Mr Arase, who described the allegation as spiteful propaganda, said that all the automobiles bought by the police under him were distributed to the state commands and other appropriate units.
“What am I going to do with 24 cars? Do I want to open a car shop?” he was quoted to have said. “This is a malicious accusation. There are ways of verifying issues rather than engaging in media propaganda” he added.

Photo credit: Sahara Reporters

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Arase left with 24 police vehicles –Acting IG Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The acting Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, says his predecessor, Solomon Arase,  went away with 24 police...
  2. Police recover 19 cars, SUVs from ex-IG Arase Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered an investigation into the purchase and distribution of vehicles...
  3. IGP orders probe of predecessor, Arase Former IGP, Solomon Arase and his successor, Ibrahim Idris, during the handing over to the latter The acting Inspector-General of...
  4. Idris is a big liar, I didn’t steal police vehicles – ex-IGP Arase A former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase on Monday in Abuja described as lies the allegation by his successor,Ibrahim Idris...
  5. 19 recovered vehicles: Ex-IGP Arase debunks allegation IMMEDIATE past Inspector General of Police, Mr Solomon Arase has attributed the newspaper report that 19 assorted vehicles belonging to...
  6. I didn’t go with police vehicles, says Arase Friday Olokor, Abuja A former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, on Monday denied taking away 24 police vehicles as alleged...
  7. Details of police vehicles in my handover notes – Arase Friday Olokor, Abuja THE immediate-past former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase, on Monday in Abuja, denied taking away 24...
  8. I didn’t steal 24 police vehicles — Ex-Police IG, Solomon Arase Mr. Arase’s successor, Ibrahim Idris, had said on Sunday that his former boss went away with 24 police vehicles after...
  9. Stop this campaign of calumny, Ex-IGP Arase warns . Denies 19 vehicles were recovered from him Read the press statement below… Immediate past Inspector General of Police, IGP, Solomon Arase has put a lie to claims...
  10. How I will spend the rest of my life — Ex-Police IG, Solomon Arase Mr. Arase retired from the police on June 21 after serving in the force for about 35 years. The post...

< YOHAIG home