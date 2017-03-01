Photos: PDP governors meet with former President Goodluck Jonathan

Posted March 1, 2017 8:21 am by Comments (1)

PDP governors led by Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, had a closed door meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan, at the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation headquarters in Abuja last night. The meeting was centered on resolving the leadership crisis in the party. The Governors in attendance were those of Akwa Ibom, Delta, Taraba, Cross Rivers, Abia, Ebonyin, Gombe and Bayelsa State. Rivers

One response to Photos: PDP governors meet with former President Goodluck Jonathan

  1. Lualua March 1st, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Good Moves 4 Party Succes,i Commend Jonatan 4 Intervening.

    Reply

