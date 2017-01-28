Photos: Please help find these missing ladies!
Posted January 28, 2017 1:21 pm by admin Comments
These ladies who are students of the American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa state, are reportedly missing. Anyone with useful information should please call 08066843789 or 08055511811.
Related posts:
- Herdsmen kill policeman, 2 others missing in Adamawa Suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed a police Sergeant simply identified as Aminu, while two others have been declared missing in...
- Photos: UNIOSUN undergraduate found dead days after she went missing A 400 Level Science Education student of the Osun State University, (UNIOSUN) Osogbo, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola pictured above, has been...
- Soldier Who Went Missing In Borno For Over A Year Has Been Confirmed Dead (Photos) A soldier who went missing while fighting Boko Haram insurgents at Gudunbale area of Borno state -has been reportedly confirmed...
- Two ladies reportedly burnt to death over lesbianism in Makurdi (PHOTOS) Two ladies were on Thursday set ablaze by angry mob at the ‘Owner’s Occupier area’ in Makurdi, Benue State for...
- Mexican Missing Students: Official Account Rejected An independent investigation into the disappearance of 43 Mexican students nearly a year ago has rejected the government’s account of...
- Why some results are missing in NOUN – VC The Vice Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Vincent Tenebe, weekend, blamed issue of missing results in the...
- Ishaku invites missing children’s parents for verification, claim THE Governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku, has called on parents whose child or children have been reportedly missing...
- Missing Adamawa singer found unconscious; reunited with family Daukaka disappeared early Saturday when some strange persons went to his Yola home to look for him. The post Missing...
- Missing UNILAG Diploma female student (photos) 18 year old Adigwe Anointing Jessica Obiageli (pictured above) has been declared missing by her family. She is a diploma...
- This Federal University Of Technology, Akure Student Is Missing (Photo) Hello fellow nairalander. Please use ur office in any capacity to propagate this information. This boy is called Johnathan olukaiyeja,...
What do you think?