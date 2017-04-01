Photos: Police parade four men who specialize in placing order for expensive phones online and then robbing the sellers at point of delivery
The operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspects who specialise in tricking sellers of expensive mobile phones, by pretending to be online buyers and thereafter rob the sellers at the point of delivery. The suspects, Wilfred Ehis, 30; Bright Eloho, 24, Emeka Egbemedu, 22 and Olanrewaju Kamilu, 33, were arrested on Wednesday evening in
okotea April 1st, 2017 at 10:09 am
Na only ‘small men dem de parade, what of d biggest ogas. Na de big oga rubbery be naija major problem. Justice for all is far a better option.