Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) revealed that the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, would be ready today. The Abuja airport was shut on March 8 for six weeks to enable Julius Berger rebuild the 3.6 kilometre runway. The runway was initially constructed in 1982 and was meant to last for 20 years, but had been in use for 35 years without major repairs