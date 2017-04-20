Photos: Speeding car rams into billboard in Lagos, catches fire
Posted April 20, 2017 5:21 am by admin Comments
The LASEMA Response Unit fire team were on a rescue operation at Anthony Oke after a car rammed into a billboard and caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday. More photos after the cut…
Related posts:
- Two burnt to death as bus catches fire in Lagos Two persons were yesterday burnt to death after a commercial bus caught fire at Maryland area of Lagos State. Five...
- Tanker Catches Fire Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) According to FRSC official Ogere who shared the photos,a fully loaded tanker caught fire during the process of trans loading...
- LAGBUS Carrying 100 Deeper Life Members From Easter Retreat Catches Fire (Photos) Hundreds of Deeper Life Bible Church worshippers have escaped death when the LAGBUS conveying them from camp to Lagos burst...
- Fire Outbreak Destroys A Building In Opebi, Lagos (Photos) A building in Adefolu drive, off Opebi Allen, a highbrow area in Lagos State was in the early hours of...
- Fire Engulf NAFDAC Building In Oshodi, Lagos (Photos) The warehouse of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in its office premises in Oshodi...
- No Casualties as fully loaded passenger bus catches fire in Lagos There was a fire incident involving a commercial passenger bus set for Onitsha on Wednesday, at Anthony B/stop bridge, Inward...
- See How Fire Destroyed This Building In Lagos (Photos) Fire fighters seen at the scene of a storey building that caught fire at Lawanson B/S,Lere. Fire caused by a...
- Photos: Luxurious bus from Lagos rams into shops in Jaji, Kaduna State A Luxurious bus belonging to G.U.O Transport Company, heading to Kano from Lagos rammed into side shops in Jaji community,...
- Container Truck Tumbles In Maza-Maza, Lagos (Photos) LASEMA response unit to the rescue as container truck falls at Alao Ozumba Street, Old Ojo Road, Mazamaza, Lagos. See...
- Petrol Tanker Rams Into Danfo In Lagos This Morning (Photos) A loaded tanker lost control in Egan (Odo), LASU – Iba Rd, rammed Danfo, crushed one, spilled content this morning....
What do you think?