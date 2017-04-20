Photos: Speeding vehicle runs off the road in Lagos
The Lagos State Emergency Agency, Rescue Unit were on a rescue operation at Otedola Bridge, inward Alausa after a bus ran off the road due to careless driving. It is not clear if anyone was injured in the accident. More photos after the cut…
