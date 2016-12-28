Photos: UNIOSUN undergraduate found dead days after she went missing

Posted December 28, 2016 5:21 pm by Comments

Photos: UNIOSUN undergraduate found dead days after she went missing

A 400 Level Science Education student of the Osun State University, (UNIOSUN) Osogbo, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola pictured above, has been found dead five days after she went missing. Adebisi had on Thursday December 22nd, left her campus at Ipetu to attend a programme organized by muslim group, NASFAT society, at Ikoyi near Ikire and had gone missing since then.

Efforts by her family members and friends to reach her proved abortive as her phone was switched off. However, a source today told DailyTrust that her remains was found along the road today

“Rofiat left Ipetu-Ijesha on Thursday. She was supposed to be in a NASFAT programme at Ikoyi, not far from Ikire. We have been looking for her since Thursday. We just received a phone call that Rofiat’s body was found somewhere around Iragbiji”.

Winasbet.com

Confirming the development, the state Commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoye said the police is investigating the matter and will soon arrest the culprits. He added that the remains of the deceased student have been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy and that her family has been notified.

Two other students of the institution that have been missing since September this year, have not yet been found.

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 400 Level UNIOSUN Female Student Found Dead After Missing For Days (Photos) A 400L student of Osun State University, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola had earlier been reported missing since last week thursday, 22nd...
  2. 400 level UNIOSUN student found dead in Iragbiji Femi Makinde, Osogbo The corpse of a 400 level student of the College of Education, Osun State University, Ipetu Ijesa...
  3. Missing OAU ‘Law student’ found after 10 days Kunle Falayi A student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Bak-Abasi Umoh, who went missing for 10 days...
  4. 300 Level Undergraduate Found Dead Near A River After 5 Days (Photos) According to an Amiloaded reader, named Timah Motunrayo, a tragedy occurred in their community where a 300l student of Olabisi...
  5. Undergraduate attempts suicide over missing school fees Says ‘life has been unfair to me Tunde Olaniyan, an Ordinary National Diploma, OND student of the Lagos State Polytechnic , can be described as the proverbial...
  6. Soldier Who Went Missing In Borno For Over A Year Has Been Confirmed Dead (Photos) A soldier who went missing while fighting Boko Haram insurgents at Gudunbale area of Borno state -has been reportedly confirmed...
  7. Missing UNILAG Diploma female student (photos) 18 year old Adigwe Anointing Jessica Obiageli (pictured above) has been declared missing by her family. She is a diploma...
  8. Photos: Body of beautiful Kenyan student found in a septic tank days after she was declared missing Friends and relatives of Tabitha Wachuka, a student at JKUAT took to social media few days ago asking anyone with...
  9. Missing Ogun Poly student found dead in shrine It was a horrific sight when the decomposing remains of 21 year old Morenikeji Owolabi were discovered in a shrine at...
  10. Edo Gets New Commissioner Of Police, 5 Days To Election The immediate past Commissioner for Police in Edo State, Mr. Chris Ezike, has assured the people of the state of...

< YOHAIG home