Photos: UNIOSUN undergraduate found dead days after she went missing

A 400 Level Science Education student of the Osun State University, (UNIOSUN) Osogbo, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola pictured above, has been found dead five days after she went missing. Adebisi had on Thursday December 22nd, left her campus at Ipetu to attend a programme organized by muslim group, NASFAT society, at Ikoyi near Ikire and had gone missing since then.

Efforts by her family members and friends to reach her proved abortive as her phone was switched off. However, a source today told DailyTrust that her remains was found along the road today

“Rofiat left Ipetu-Ijesha on Thursday. She was supposed to be in a NASFAT programme at Ikoyi, not far from Ikire. We have been looking for her since Thursday. We just received a phone call that Rofiat’s body was found somewhere around Iragbiji”.

Confirming the development, the state Commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoye said the police is investigating the matter and will soon arrest the culprits. He added that the remains of the deceased student have been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy and that her family has been notified.

Two other students of the institution that have been missing since September this year, have not yet been found.