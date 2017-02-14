Photos: Weapons confiscated during the arrest of Nigerian and Algerian nationals suspected of plotting terror attack in Germany
A Nigerian man and an Algerian man were detained in central Germany last Thursday on suspicion of preparing an attack with a machete and guns, which were confiscated, as about 450 police officers swooped down on 12 locations. Eleven of the 12 raided sites were in or near the university town of Göttingen, in the state of Lower Saxony; the other was in the northern part of the state of Hesse.
What do you think?