Photos: Woman gives birth to triplets at Health Care Centre in Obudu, Cross Rivers State

Mr and Mrs Clement Agba from Utukwang South, Obudu Local Government Area of Cross Rivers State welcomed triplets Monday, February 13th. The babies were delivered safely at the Primary Health Centre in Okworogung, Utukwang South. The Director-General, Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Betta Edu, who visited the new mother and her children assured them of government

