Photos: Woman who gave birth at the ongoing staff screening exercise in Kogi State, gets N1m gift from Gov. Bello
A pregnant woman on Saturday, January 28th, delivered her baby during the ongoing staff screening exercise conducted by Kogi State Government. Petra Akinti Onyegbule, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Yahaya Bello, who announced the news on her Facebook said the governor presented the new mother with a cash gift of N1M. Read her post below: “Earlier today, a pregnant woman was
What do you think?