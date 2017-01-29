Photos: Woman who gave birth at the ongoing staff screening exercise in Kogi State, gets N1m gift from Gov. Bello

Posted January 29, 2017 11:21 am by Comments

A pregnant woman on Saturday, January 28th, delivered her baby during the ongoing staff screening exercise conducted by Kogi State Government. Petra Akinti Onyegbule, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Yahaya Bello, who announced the news on her Facebook said the governor presented the new mother with a cash gift of N1M. Read her post below: “Earlier today, a pregnant woman was

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Woman Gives Birth To Premature Set Of Quadruplets In Kogi State (Photos) A case of preterm birth of a set of quadruplets was recently recorded in Kogi state.. The mother Mrs Amina...
  2. NLC Warn Governor Bello Over Ongoing Workers Screening The Niger State branch of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has warned Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to as a matter of...
  3. Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, sacks state Accountant General, Perm Secs Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has sacked all the permanent secretaries and heads of parastatals in the state civil service....
  4. Governor Bello To Implement Staff Screening Committee’s Recommendations Kogi State Governor Mr Yahaya Bello has promised to implement the report and recommendations of the state Staff Screening Committee...
  5. Photo: “It is God’s gift to us” says woman who gave birth to baby with four legs, two male sex organs A 23-year-old Indian woman has delivered a baby with four legs and two male sex organs, reports Times of India....
  6. Protest rocks Kogi over result of staff screening exercise BY BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO Lokoja – Security operatives in Kogi state yesterday had hectic time as Staff of local government councils...
  7. Photos Of Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello In Saudi Arabia Contrary to reports which made the rounds online that Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello was barred from travelling on pilgrimage...
  8. Kogi, a state without deputy governor and the hurdles Bello must scale The inauguration of Alhaji Yahaya Bello as Kogi State governor without a deputy continues to raise dust. The post Kogi,...
  9. Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello Pays Homage To Emir Of Zazzau (Photos) Governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Zazzau -Alhaji Shehu Idris at his...
  10. Governor Bello Sacks Chairman Staff Screening Committee The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has sacked the Chairman Staff Screening Committee, General Paul Okutimo (Rtd), following alleged high...

< YOHAIG home