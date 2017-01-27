Photos: Women wear T-shirts with photos of President Barrow and his wives
Posted January 27, 2017
A group of women under a group called “Best Wives Association” were spotted yesterday wearing T-shirts with photos of Gambia’s new president and his two wives. More photos after the cut.
