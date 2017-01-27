Photos: Women wear T-shirts with photos of President Barrow and his wives

Posted January 27, 2017 8:21 pm by Comments

A group of women under a group called “Best Wives Association” were spotted yesterday wearing T-shirts with photos of Gambia’s new president and his two wives. More photos after the  cut.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. A Group Of Students Win The Right To Wear ‘DUMP TRUMP’ Shirts To School After They Were Ordered To Take Them Off A group of students at Newport Harbor High School in southern California wore 'Dump Trump' t-shirts to school on Friday,...
  2. Photos Of Governors’ Wives And High Ranking Women At Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Here are photos featuring wife of the vice president, wives of state governors, ministers and high-profile women in the society...
  3. Meet the wives of new Gambian President Adama Barrow TVC E. The newly sworn-president of Gambia, Adama Barrow took the oath of office on Thursday, January 19, at the...
  4. Photo Of New Gambian President, Barrow & His 2 Beautiful Wives, The First Ladies Pictured below is newly sworn in Gambian President Adams Barrow and his two First Ladies. Is it me or the...
  5. Photos Of Gambian President-Elect, Adama Barrow Wearing Arsenal Jersey Gambia’s President-Elect, Adama Barrow pictured wearing a customized Arsenal home jersey. Adama Barrow will be sworn in as Gambia’s 3rd...
  6. Southern Governors’ Wives Visit Aisha Buhari (Photos) Members of the Southern Governors wives Forum paid Mrs Aisha Buhari a courtesy visit at the State House Abuja. See...
  7. “6 Nigerian Kings With The Prettiest Wives” (Photos) Now that the coronation of the Oba of Benin has come and gone, Nigerians are still basking in the halo...
  8. Beautiful Northern Governors’ Wives Visit Aisha Buhari (Photos) Northern Governors wives visit Aisha Buhari to brief her on the outcome of the Northern govs wives forum meeting today...
  9. Gambian President, Barrow Pictured With His Family Ahead Of His Inauguration The Gambian president-elect, Adama Barrow is pictured with one of his wives and kids at the Gambian embassy in Dakar,...
  10. Photo News: New Gambian president has two wives President Adama Barrow and his wives The new Gambian president, Adama Barrow has two wives. Barrow posed with his two...

< YOHAIG home