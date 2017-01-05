Pres. Buhari approves arms bearing for airport security officers

President Buhari has granted approval for security agents stationed at various airports to carry arms. Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this while speaking to State House correspondents.

“We are very serious about aviation security. Just last week, the President approved that aviation security should bear arms. So, we are trying to make them take the form and shape of Transportation Security Administration, TSA of the US with K-9 dogs,

handcuffs, guards, batons, light weapons, among others. The Minister of Interior is helping us in that regard with the directive of the President. They are partnering us to keep our airports secure. All these will be unveiled at the next stakeholders meeting”he said