Pres. Buhari’s visit to Bauchi state postponed due to bad weather
President Buhari’s one-day working visit to Bauchi state has been postponed. According to the Bauchi state government, the postponement is due to poor weather condition which has affected flights from leaving or landing the state. No new date has been announced.
