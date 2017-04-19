President Buhari suspends DG of the National Intelligence Agency & Secretary to the Govt of the Federation

Posted April 19, 2017

President Buhari has suspended the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. David Lawal. This was revealed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina. “President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an investigation into the allegations of violations of law

