Press release: Suicide bombers attacking residence – Nigerian Army

Posted January 10, 2017 3:21 am by Comments

Press release: Suicide bombers attacking residence – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army is drawing the attention of the general public to the recent trend used by desperate remnants of Boko Haram terrorists. According to a press release signed by Colonel Mustapha Anka,  Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division Nigerian Army, recently, two female suicide bombers knocked at the door of one Bulama and Usman about 200 meters apart in Kalari general area of Maiduguri.
The daughter of the Bulama opened the door, while Usman himself opened his own door and immediately, the suicide bombers detonated their suicide vests, killing the unsuspected little girl, and Usman in the process. The suicide bombers also died.

The general public is hereby advised to be cautious and weary of strange persons knocking at their doors. Security is a collective responsibility; the public is to engage in neighborhood watch. Suspicious movement of persons should be reported to security agents without any delay.

The public is once again reminded that curfew is still enforced by 10pm daily, any defaulter will be prosecuted accordingly.

Winasbet.com

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Suicide bombers have a deadly new tactic, warns Army The Nigerian Army has advised members of the public to be on guard as suicide bombers have devised a new method...
  2. Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences – Nigerian Army Warns Terrorist group adopts new strategy of attacking residences in wave of attacksThe Nigerian army has issued a warning to Nigerians...
  3. Army intercepts two suicide bombers in Borno The Nigerian Army on Friday said it had averted another blast in Borno following the interception of two suspected suicide...
  4. Suicide bombers now knock on doors, detonates vests The Nigerian Army has advised members of the public to be wary as suicide bombers have devised a new method...
  5. Army Kill Female Suicide Bombers In Maiduguri The Nigerian Army has gunned down three female suicide bombers around Maiduguri in the early hours of Friday. According to...
  6. Suicide bombers, six others die in Borno attack Two suicide bombers and six other persons died during a suicide bomb attack in Damboa, Borno State, on Friday. The...
  7. Maiduguri bomb blast: 14 killed by 4 suicide bombers – Nigerian Army At least 39 people were injured. The post Maiduguri bomb blast: 14 killed by 4 suicide bombers – Nigerian Army...
  8. 6 die as suicide bombers hit Borno mosque Six persons  have been killed  after two suicide bombers attacked the Damboa central mosque in Borno state. According to the army,...
  9. Troops gun down 3 female suicide bombers  Adelani Adepegba, Abuja Troops on Monday gunned down three female Boko Haram suicide bombers who attempted to attack internally Displaced Persons...
  10. Female suicide bombers behind Maiduguri attack that killed 22 – Nigerian Army The early morning blast at a mosque injured 18 people, the army said. The post Female suicide bombers behind Maiduguri...

< YOHAIG home