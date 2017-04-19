Prince William says the shock never leaves as he opens up on the pain of losing his mother, Diana
The then teenage Prince William was with his grandmother, the queen, when he was woken up to be told his mother, Diana had died in a car accident. He was a 15yr old boy at the time but the 34yr old man he has become, still feels the pain. He opened up about his grief in an emotional conversation with a mother who lost both her young son and husband within days. He said: ‘The shock is the
What do you think?