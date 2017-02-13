Recovered looted funds: Whistle blowers may be entitled to between 2.5%and 5.0%- Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said the Federal Government’s Whistle-blower policy has started yielding fruit as it has so far led to the recovery of US$ 151 million and 8 billion Naira in looted funds. In a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday, the Minister said the looted funds, which do not include the $ 9.2 million in cash allegedly owned by a former Group Managing
