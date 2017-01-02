Reuben Studdard has gained back all the weight he lost in 2014
Posted January 2, 2017 10:21 am by admin Comments
In 2014, American Idol winner, Reuben Studdard lost a ton of weight – more than 100pounds – when he participated in the hit show ‘Biggest Loser’. (left). Right is what he looks like these days. He’s gained back the weight…
This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.
Related posts:
- How I lost 35kg with this new weight loss solution – No dieting, no pills or slim tea, no exercise, no waist trainers! This is a sponsored post… Important news for men and women who Swore they will never try another weight loss...
- How I lost 20kg with this new weight loss solution – No dieting, no pills or slim tea, No exercise, no waist trainers! This is a sponsored post… Important news for men and women who swore they will never try another weight loss...
- Ada Obiako: 8 Ways I Lost Weight Without Exercising Weight is one of those topics that never gets old. Men, women, boys, girls…one’s weight size is an ever-changing, ever-unnerving...
- EFCC releases Reuben Abati 12 days after he was arrested, the EFCC have released Reuben Abati, the past spokesperson of former President Goodluck Jonathan....
- Witches In Aso Villa – Reuben Abati Has Lost The Plot By Dr Ijabla Raymond 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Witches In Aso Villa – Reuben Abati Has Lost The Plot By Dr Ijabla Raymond 14...
- Don’t complain about your weight if you are doing nothing about It “I need to lose weight” “I need to slim down” “I’m becoming fat oh” but when a weight loss solution...
- Oh wow! Jennifer Hudson has lost a ton of weight (photo) Jennifer Hudson looks amazing these days. She shared the photo (on the right) on her IG to show off her...
- Actress Gabourey Sidibe has lost some weight and she’s showing it off on IG (photos) Precious actress Gabourey Sidibe has lost some weight. She mentioned a few months ago that she was going on a...
- Wasted or gained 100 days? Follow @beeolisa The Twitter space in Nigeria is agog with a trending hashtag #100WastedDays. Nigerians have taken to twitter to...
- Talk About Star-Studded! RMD, King Sunny Ade, D’banj, Ruben Studdard & More at Pres. Jonathan’s “Showbiz Interactive Session” in Lagos Notable celebrities on Sunday attended an event tagged Showbiz Interactive Session with President Jonathan at Eko Hotel and Suites in...
What do you think?