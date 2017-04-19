Rivers State Muslim Women Peace Initiative
Posted April 19, 2017
Rivers State Muslim Women Peace Initiative pays High Chief Ateke Tom Solidarity visit based on his peace initiative and Human empowerment in Niger Delta. He made Rivers State habitable to all, no matter the tribe or religion. See more photos after the cut…
