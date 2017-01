Tennis star, Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title and first title in five years with an amazing five-set victory over Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final. The 35-year-old Swiss won 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 to claim his fifth Melbourne title and extend his lead at the top of the all-time men’s major winners’ list. 30 year old Rafael Nadal remains tied in second with Pete Sampras on 14