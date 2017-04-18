Rukky Sanda stuns in new photos
Posted April 18, 2017
Rukky Sanda is a vision in this beautiful outfit. The actress wore a figure hugging nude top, brown palazzo pants, and carried a nude Channel bag. Another photo after the cut….
