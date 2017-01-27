Runtown to headline Ghana @ 60 concert few days after BBC Radio described ‘Mad Over You’ as the ‘Certified Hottest Tune’

Runtown‘s hit song ‘Mad Over You’ continues to get positive reviews locally and internationally.Now pundits at BBC Radio led by DJ Edu have just described the song as ”A certified hottest tune out of the Motherland’. Other songs on the BBC list includes Fally Ipupa‘s ‘Kiname’, ‘Tonight’ by R2Bees and others.At the moment, the song tops music chart in over 20 African countries and it