See the hilarious notice a little girl posted on her bedroom door
Posted December 22, 2016 11:21 am by admin Comments
An uncle took to reddit to share a pic of the notice his 12yr old niece, Sophia posted on her bedroom door to stop unwanted guests interrupting her ‘Christmas projects’. Sophia it seems, is very busy and would love some pizza but you’re still not allowed to come in.
This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.
