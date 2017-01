Serena Williams is in the tennis history books once again. This time with her elder sister Venus across the net and her fiance Alexis Ohanian watching from the stands. Serena beat her older sister in the Australian Open final 6-4 6-4 to win her 23rd grand slam title to surpass Steffi Graf for the Open Era lead. With her victory, Serena also regained the No. 1 ranking from Angelique Kerber.