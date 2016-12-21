Severely malnourished inmate in Delta State Prison whose photo went viral over the weekend dies
Peter Onyeama, pictured above, was one of the severely malnourished inmates of the Ogwashi-Uku prison whose photo went viral over the weekend. Sad news is that he died today at the Federal Med Center Asaba, Delta state?. His photo alongside other malnourished inmates, went viral last weekend after it was published by Facebook user, Prince Harrison.
The malnourished inmates were taken to the hospital after their photos surfaced online.
nene December 21st, 2016 at 11:54 am
linda I dont know if you will see this but I want to tell you that the nigerian police took the victims to the hospital and left them there without care the doctors and nurses did not attend to them they left them demanding for money before they could commence treatment they were even chained together.imagine no water,food or even medical care.it is bad for our country nigeria.I happened to know one of them and he was d one that died for the thing he knew nothing about and the police knew buh they were demanding for #70k to bail him which the mother of the boy did not have.what a pity for a full grown man of 28yrs to die just like that.anyway let them enjoy the corpse cos we dont need it