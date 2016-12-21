Severely malnourished inmate in Delta State Prison whose photo went viral over the weekend dies

Peter Onyeama, pictured above, was one of the severely malnourished inmates of the Ogwashi-Uku prison whose photo went viral over the weekend. Sad news is that he died today at the Federal Med Center Asaba, Delta state?. His photo alongside other malnourished inmates, went viral last weekend after it was published by Facebook user, Prince Harrison.

The malnourished inmates were taken to the hospital after their photos surfaced online.