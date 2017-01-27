“She is a disgrace!” 29-year-old Zambian woman who married wealthy tycoon, 92, branded a gold digger

29-year-old Zambian lady who got married to 92-year-old South African businessman has come under fire. Charity Mumba recently tied the knot with Peter Grooves, described as “a very rich man after making his fortune in stocks and shares.” Since the wedding photos went viral on the internet, many people who are shocked by the age-gap described Charity as a disgrace and a gold digger.

