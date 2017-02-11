Sisters of Madonna’s newly adopted twins say they’re happy the girls have been whisked away to a life of luxury, while they struggle in poverty-stricken village

Alinefe and Tifa Mwale (pictured, right), who live in a brick and clay home in the impoverished village of Kayembe in Malawi, say they are delighted for four-year-old sisters Stella and Esther after they were adopted this week. The four-year-old twins, whose mother died in childbirth, are now at Madonna’s £32million townhouse in New York after being flown to the US