Southern Kaduna: Unknown Persons destroy foundation stone for military battalion laid by Buratai, El-Rufai in Kafanchan (photos)

Posted February 9, 2017 4:21 pm by Comments

Barely a week after the Chief of Army staff, Lt Col Tukur Buratai and the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai performed the foundation laying ceremony for a military battalion in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jemaa Local Government Area of the state, unknown persons today destroyed the foundation stone.  See below.. Buratai laid the foundation to build the military base in the community

