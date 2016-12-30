Sports journalist killed in front of her son by member of the Bahrain royal family

Posted December 30, 2016 5:21 am by Comments

Sports journalist killed in front of her son by member of the Bahrain royal family

28-year-old, Eman Salehi, was shot dead in front of her 6-year-old son by a military man believed to be a member of Bahrain’s Sunni royal family. Salehi, who is a sports journalist for Bahrain’s state run television was out with her son that night when her car was stopped in Bahrain city of Riffa, an area that is popular with military and with members of the ruling Al Khalifa family.

She was shot in the head by a man who then turned himself in to authorities and his reason is still unknown.
The identity of the killer has not been revealed to the public, allegedly due to his royal ties. However, activists identified the man as a member of the Al Khalifa royal family and have expressed concern that justice may not be served due to the killer’s royal connections and also since the case is being investigated by the military tribunal and is conducted behind closed doors.

Nairabet.com

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Bahrain royal family member shoots journalist in front of 6-year-old son A female journalist was shot dead in Bahrain in front of her young son allegedly by a member of the Gulf...
  2. Paparazzi harassing Prince George – Royal Family Paparazzi harassment of Prince George has increased in recent months and their tactics are becoming increasingly dangerous, Kensington Palace has...
  3. Rivers State Elections Re-run: NYSC visits Family of Corps Member Killed in Election Violence The National Youth Service Corps has assured the family of the corps member, Samuel Okonta, killed during the Rivers State...
  4. After 10 years in exile, Olusesi royal family wins land case By Kingsley Adegboye Following their landmark victory at the Lagos High Court which confirmed the Olusesi Royal Family as rightful...
  5. The Royal Family…See Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II’s Beautiful Clan The 57th Emir of the ancient city of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II‘s coronation took place last week. Now we get...
  6. Ooni stool: Giesi royal family disowns contenders As intensive lobbying begins for the successor to the throne of the Ooni of Ife, some members of the family...
  7. Christ Royal Family Int.l Church presents Reiging in Life Conference Are you experiencing demonic oppression?terrible nightmares at night and witchcraft attacks? Putting so much efforts and getting less results?You know...
  8. US service member killed in northern Iraq blast A member of the US military was killed in a bomb blast in northern Iraq on Thursday, officials said, as...
  9. Family of slain sergeant demands justice in Bayelsa Members of the family of Sgt. Salvation Adaka, who was allegedly shot dead by his colleagues over N20,000 ‘largesse’ have...
  10. NYSC vows to support family of slain corps member The National Youth Service Corps have assured that the family of Corps member Okonta Dumebi Samuel, who was killed by...

< YOHAIG home