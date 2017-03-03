Students are not animals, even animals should not feed like this- Niger state governor sacks all food masters in all state boarding schools
Niger state governor, Abu Sani Bello, has ordered the immediate sack of all food masters in all government owned boarding schools in the state. Bello reportedly gave the order when he paid an unscheduled visit to Government Girls Secondary School Tungan Magajiya yesterday. “Students are not animals, even animals should not feed like this,I will not tolerate such inhumane treatment to students
Njoku March 3rd, 2017 at 2:48 pm
Bravoooo to governor