Tanzanian President to security forces: “Target drug traffickers. Even if my wife is involved, arrest her”
Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Monday told security forces in the country to crack down on the drug trade and said no one should be spared, even if the are top politicians, their relatives or even his wife. His new drive against drugs follows growing concerns tat East Africa is being used by traffickers. While most Europe-bound Afghan heroin still goes through Iran and the Balkans, a
What do you think?