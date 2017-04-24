“There are other ways to a man’s heart than food” – Mikel Obi’s Russian girlfriend, Olga, responds to criticisms from some Nigerians

Posted April 24, 2017 6:21 am by Comments

Few days ago, Olga shared a photo of Mikel and one of their twin girls having a plate of spaghetti and meatballs.. However, a Nigerian lady decided to ‘advice’ her, saying Mikel deserves better. “Spaghetti is not an African Man favourite @mikel_john_obi deserves better…. Learn how to prepare Fufu or pounded yam with bitter leaf soup or Oha soup,” iamjennykedo on Instagram said. Looks

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Beautiful Photos Of Mikel Obi, His Russian Girlfriend And Kids Mikel seems to be contented with his Russian girlfriend Olga Diyachenko in these beautiful pictures despite criticism from various angles.....
  2. Mikel Obi & Girlfriend, Olga Welcome Set Of Twins Mikel Obi is a father again. Though a lot of people would have thought these set of twins are his...
  3. 5 years ago! Mikel Obi’s partner, Olga recollects how she met him at her father’s house Olga, the mother of Mikel’s twin daughters, took to her IG page minutes ago to celebrate their love. Recalling how...
  4. Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Oha Soup Oha soup is a standard dish for the South East elements of Nigeria. It`s like the bitter leaf soup, nevertheless...
  5. Mikel Obi’s Russian girlfriend shares photo of their twin babies Olga Allegra, Mikel Obi’s Russian girlfriend shared the photo of their twin babies and wrote “It’s just been 5 days,...
  6. “Sister Love”: Mikel Obi Shares Cute Picture Of His Twin Daughters Footballer, Mikel Obi shared this adorable photo of his twin daughters. He captioned it; "sister love" https://www.instagram.com/p/BSNB-ZBA7j8/?taken-by=mikel_john_obi&hl=en SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/sister-love-mikel-obi-shares-picture-of.html...
  7. This Is Why Mikel Obi Will Never Leave Olga Diyachenko Lol, oh dear. This is why Mikel Obi will never leave Olga Diyachenko. How many Nigerian girls can do this?...
  8. Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters Dancing (Video) Nigerian and Tianjin Teda Footballer, Mikel Obi shared a video of himself and his daughters having a fun time, dancing....
  9. Adorable video of Mikel Obi playing with his twin girls Footballer, Mikel Obi shared this adorable photo of himself and his twin daughters dancing. Watch the video after the cut…...
  10. Lovely new photos of Mikel Obi & his babymama, Olga Diyachenko Olga and Mikel Obi shared the photo as they stepped out for a wedding today June 5th. Another pic after...

< YOHAIG home