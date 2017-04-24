“There are other ways to a man’s heart than food” – Mikel Obi’s Russian girlfriend, Olga, responds to criticisms from some Nigerians

Few days ago, Olga shared a photo of Mikel and one of their twin girls having a plate of spaghetti and meatballs.. However, a Nigerian lady decided to ‘advice’ her, saying Mikel deserves better. “Spaghetti is not an African Man favourite @mikel_john_obi deserves better…. Learn how to prepare Fufu or pounded yam with bitter leaf soup or Oha soup,” iamjennykedo on Instagram said. Looks