Thin Tall Tony has been evicted from Big Brother Naija

Thin Tall Tony is the latest housemate to be evicted from the on-going Big Brother Naija reality show. He was up for nomination this week alongside 3 other housemates: Tboss, Debbie-Rise, and Efe. TTT now joins other housemates like Miyonse, Soma, Coco Ice, Gifty, Uriel and Kemen who have all been evicted from the show.