Thin Tall Tony has been evicted from Big Brother Naija
Thin Tall Tony is the latest housemate to be evicted from the on-going Big Brother Naija reality show. He was up for nomination this week alongside 3 other housemates: Tboss, Debbie-Rise, and Efe. TTT now joins other housemates like Miyonse, Soma, Coco Ice, Gifty, Uriel and Kemen who have all been evicted from the show.
John March 19th, 2017 at 9:21 pm
I expected tin tall tony to be evicted long ago. He is not sincere, he has disappointed his family and his entire race