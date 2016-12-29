This is probably the toughest puzzle you’ve ever come across

While these may look like a disparate collection of numbers, there are definite shapes and letters hidden in there. The latest offering from Playbuzz claims that just one person in every 2,000 will be able to pass the puzzle.

Those who were able to score 100% got this message from Playbuzz: ‘You were able to see all the special shapes and letters the 2’s formed among the 5’s. This means your brain is wired in a unique way which allows you to see, smell, feel and understand what most people can’t. ‘You have the personality of an artist. You are adaptable, tactile, creative and observant. You’re a master improviser and you have a natural gut instinct that you can always trust. Either way, you’re unique and truly a breath of fresh air.’

Give it a try, see if you can solve it.

